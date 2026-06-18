Amazon slashes the Wyze Floodlight Camera Pro by 29% for Prime Day

WYZE

Amazon has dropped the WYZE Floodlight Camera Pro to $71.23, down from its $99.99 retail price. That saves you $28.76, and the full 29% discount is relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this matches the lowest price we have seen this year, so it is a strong time to grab it.

What makes this deal stand out is how much security hardware you get at this price. The WYZE Floodlight Camera Pro is a hardwired floodlight cam with 2.5K video, 3,000-lumen lighting, a wide field of view, two-way audio, and a built-in siren. It is aimed at homeowners who want to replace a standard wired floodlight with something smarter while keeping costs in check.

WYZE also continues to support the camera with setup guides, troubleshooting help, and firmware maintenance. On top of that, the app offers automation options for motion, person, vehicle, pet, and package-triggered actions, plus scheduling for the floodlight, notifications, siren, and camera controls. That gives you a lot of control over how it watches your driveway, yard, or front door.

With the price down to its lowest point this year, the WYZE Floodlight Camera Pro is one of the more interesting Prime Day picks for anyone upgrading outdoor home security without spending close to $100.

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