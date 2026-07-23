The Wyze Bulb Cam drops to $38 in this return to its Prime Day price

Wyze

Front doors, garages, and side yards are the kind of spots that need an extra set of eyes, but not everyone wants to deal with a full camera install. The Wyze Bulb Cam is built for exactly that job, and it’s on sale at Amazon right now for $37.98. That price is down from the $49.98 recommended retail price, which is a 24% discount. It also matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, matching the recent Prime Day price.

The Wyze Bulb Cam is a 2-in-1 outdoor security camera and smart LED bulb. It screws into a standard light socket, so it uses an existing fixture instead of needing a more involved wired camera setup. It records in 2K HD and includes color night vision, while the bulb itself is rated at around 800 lumens. That means it can light up an area while keeping watch.

This kind of setup makes a lot of sense for places where you want coverage without adding a separate floodlight camera. Porches, driveways near a garage, and side paths are all a good fit.

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