Wyze's new outdoor camera solves wiring hassles with a clever design

TL;DR Wyze’s latest smart home product is a unique smart bulb with a built-in security camera.

The Wyze Bulb Cam can be installed in any light fixture and features a 2K camera with a 160-degree FoV and an 800-lumen camera.

It is priced at $49.98 and supports continuous local video recording and two-way audio.

Wiring an outdoor security camera can be a hassle if you don’t have conveniently placed external power outlets. Although battery-powered cameras can overcome this issue, they’re not ideal for continuous recording because of their limited battery life. That’s where Wyze’s new Bulb Cam stands out.

The Wyze Bulb Cam is a hybrid device featuring a smart bulb and a built-in security camera. It can be installed in almost any E26 light fixture, which addresses the wiring issue, and its 2K camera offers continuous video recording with a 160-degree field of view. As its name suggests, the security camera has a built-in 800-lumen bulb that’s motion-activated and can even be dimmed using Wyze’s companion app.

Wyze

The security camera also offers color night vision, two-way audio, and local video storage via an onboard microSD card. Wyze says the Bulb Cam is compatible with its AI-powered features, including the descriptive alerts feature released earlier this year. However, you’ll have to subscribe to the Cam Unlimited Pro plan to use this feature.

Wyze

Along with the Bulb Cam, Wyze has launched a new Accessory Bulb with the same lighting specs. You can pair it with up to five Bulb Cams or Accessory Bulbs to set up a motion-activated smart lighting system around your house. Both devices are now available on Wyze’s website, with the innovative Bulb Cam retailing for $49.98 and the Accessory Bulb priced at $16.98. Wyze also has a Bulb Cam and Accessory Bulb combo that you can grab for $64.98.

