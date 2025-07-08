New WYBOT S2 Solar robotic pool cleaner gets massive Prime Day price drop!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We were mightily impressed when we tried the new WYBOT S2 Solar robotic pool cleaner. One of the few issues we had with it was the premium price tag compared to some other competitors, but this Amazon Prime Day deal blows that concern out of the water. While the sale lasts, you can pick up the high-end pool cleaner for $1,199.99, saving you a hefty 40% on retail. WYBOT S2 Solar Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $1,199.99 ($800 off)

Having only launched recently, this is the first deal of any description on the smart-home must-have for pool owners, so it’s great to see that it’s a mammoth discount. It’s worth noting that the promotion only runs until Friday, so you don’t have too long to mull it over.

The WYBOT S2 Solar is the world’s first solar-powered robotic pool cleaner, offering true hands-off cleaning. It charges via its poolside solar dock or a fast DC backup charger, and auto-docks when low on battery. Designed for pools up to 3,229 sq ft, it scrubs floors, walls, and the waterline with strong 3,962 GPH suction and a 180μm filter basket. You can set daily custom cleaning schedules across seven modes using the app, or control it manually via onboard buttons.

While its 2.5-hour battery life isn’t as long as some other robotic pool cleaners on the market, solar charging eliminates the hassle of removing it to recharge. Overall, it excels in convenience, minimal maintenance, and eco-friendly operation — ideal if you value full automation.

This is a limited-time offer, so hit the widget above to find it on Amazon. You can also get the same great savings on the S2 Solar directly from WYBOT if you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, though the free 30-day trial can assist in that regard.