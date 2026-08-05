The AI dictation app everyone is talking about just got a powerful new Notetaker

Karandeep Singh / Android Authority

TL;DR Wispr Flow has launched a new AI-powered Notetaker that automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings.

The tool can identify speakers by name, search across meetings and messages, and let you ask questions about missed conversations.

It also integrates with AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude and supports one-click imports from Granola.

Wispr Flow, the AI-powered dictation app that has become popular for turning speech into text across apps, is expanding beyond writing.

The company has now launched “Notetaker,” a new AI meeting assistant designed to automatically capture conversations, identify speakers, and generate organized summaries with action items.

The launch pits Wispr Flow against a growing list of AI meeting assistants, but the company is emphasizing accuracy and context rather than just transcription.

Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow claims that Notetaker can capture conversations “exactly as they were said” while identifying participants by name rather than generic labels like Speaker 1 or Speaker 2. If someone is mislabeled, users can also correct it with a single click.

Unlike many meeting transcription tools, Notetaker can connect your meeting history with other information you’ve shared with Wispr. Users can search across previous meetings, messages, and emails to find answers, with links back to the original source for context.

Another standout feature is a “What did I miss?” button. If you lose track of a meeting, the AI can summarize the last few minutes of discussion and help you catch up quickly.

Wispr Flow

Once a meeting ends, Notetaker automatically generates a structured summary that highlights key decisions, timelines, and next steps, organizing everything by topic instead of dumping a chronological transcript.

Wispr is also positioning Notetaker as a research tool before meetings begin. It can review previous conversations and research external participants (which sounds a bit creepy, to be honest) in the name of giving users relevant context before joining a call.

As for availability, Notetaker will work across platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack Huddles, and even informal conversations, as long as audio is available. It can also integrate with AI tools that support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), including ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor, allowing users to reference meeting data in their existing AI conversations.

For users switching from Granola, Wispr is offering a one-click migration so they can import their existing meeting history without starting from scratch.

The only catch is that Notetaker is not available on mobile right now. Unlike Wispr Flow’s dictation app on Android, Notetaker is only available on Mac for the moment.

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