Our favorite reader-created Android wallpapers of 2023

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we run a weekly series called Wallpaper Wednesday. Every Wednesday, we post an article with six wallpaper images: three created by our readers and three by our staff. With the year coming to a close, we thought we’d give a shout-out to the readers who created the best Android wallpapers we saw in Wallpaper Wednesday for 2023!

Below, you’ll find our favorite 12 images as well as credits for each one. As you browse through, please don’t download any images directly from this page. The photos here have been compressed and won’t look great on your device. Instead, head to the bottom of the article and click the button to get these walls in their high-resolution glory!

Best Android wallpapers from our readers in 2023

Here are the credits for these images. We’ve listed them in order from left to right and top to bottom:

01) Red paper ornament — Leon Sinclair

02) Paint layers —Dominik Garner

03) Green vine snake —Sunil Kumbar

04) Water on OPPO Reno 6 —Asif Baig

05) Nova Scotia stars —Chetan Mall

06) Foggy mountain — Ishan Zats 07) Blurry beams — Kedrig Koka

08) Cat — Yash

09) Gelatin squares — Maciej Szymczak

10) Mold macro —Maciej Szymczak

11) Earrings — Samson Muriithi

12) Myrtle spurge —Erick Carrasco

Thank you to all our amazing readers who submitted their snaps this year. We wish we could highlight all of you! Thankfully, you can grab every wallpaper from this year and the previous ones — including those created by our staff — at this Drive link. Feel free to browse around there!

If you only want the best Android wallpapers from our readers for 2023, hit the button below.

