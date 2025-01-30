Windows makes file sharing and linking easier for Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Windows Insider build lets users easily pair a new Android or iOS device via the Start menu’s Phone Link pane.

The pane, which displays a connected Android phone’s battery level and handy shortcuts, is now also compatible with iPhones.

Android and iOS users can now quickly send files from Windows to their linked phones using the same Start menu pane.

Microsoft is upgrading its Phone Link feature to make pairing and sharing from Windows to Android phones easier. The changes are currently available to those running the newest Insider build and should expand to all users down the road.

Microsoft has announced three main Phone Link upgrades bundled with its latest Windows 11 Insider version. For starters, users can now directly pair a new Android or iOS phone using the dedicated pane on the Start menu’s right side. This spares them from needing to search for the Phone Link app on their computers and makes the feature more discoverable.

Once paired, the same pane now supports displaying a connected iPhone’s battery level and connectivity status — a perk previously exclusive to Android users. It also features some handy shortcuts, like messages and calls, letting users control their phones right from the Start menu.

Lastly, the Phone Link pane in the Start menu now lets Windows users quickly share files to their connected Android or iOS smartphones. To get started, all you have to do is click the new Send files button towards the pane’s bottom.

These three upgrades are included with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 and higher in the Beta Channel and 26120.3000 and higher in the Dev Channel. You also need to be running Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher. Notably, the features require Bluetooth LE and are unavailable on PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs.

