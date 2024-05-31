Windows wants Phone Link for Android to answer texts on your behalf with AI

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26227 introduces AI-powered replies for texts in the Phone Link for Android app.

The feature is on by default and relies on the cloud to generate three relevant replies whenever a message is received.

The build also includes some other additions, such as Emoji 15.1 support and a new Copilot keyboard shortcut for older machines.

Microsoft has been embracing AI and deeply integrating it into its products. It recently unveiled the Copilot Plus PCs, and now it’s baking its artificial smarts further into the Windows software. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build on the Canary Channel adds AI-generated replies to the Phone Link for Android app and tweaks the Copilot shortcut on some machines.

Windows

As announced on the Windows Blog (via The Verge) Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26227 (Canary Channel) brings AI-powered text replies to the Phone Link for Android app (version 1.24051.98 or newer). Enabled by default, the feature relies on the cloud to generate three relevant replies when a user receives a message. Clicking one of them directly sends it, saving users some time in the process.

Beyond smart replies in the Phone Link app, Windows has also made some changes to the Copilot shortcut on some PCs. Machines that don’t offer a dedicated Copilot button will now launch the app through the Win button + the number position for Copilot on the taskbar. Before this change, users had to click Win + C to trigger it.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26227 also introduces support for Emoji 15.1, which includes a phoenix, lime, brown mushroom, broken chain, and much more. However, keep in mind when texting that recipients on older operating system versions may not be able to view the new emoji.

