This website shows you which games run on Windows on Arm laptops

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new website catalogs PC games that support Windows on Arm laptops.

The website lists over 1,400 titles, divided into playable, perfect, runs, and unplayable categories.

The first Snapdragon X laptops have finally been announced, and these chips, in concert with software improvements, promise a major performance boost for Windows on Arm. Qualcomm and Microsoft previously hinted at improved gaming support as a result, and a new website can help you track supported games.

Works on WoA is a new website that catalogs support for PC games on Windows on Arm devices (via Windows Central). Microsoft also referenced the website during its developer conference this week.

So how does it work? Well, the platform divides games into four categories: perfect, playable, runs, and unplayable. Perfect status means that the title runs at 1080p/60fps with no glitches or issues, while playable status means that it runs at 1080p and ~30fps with “minimal” glitches or issues.

What if the game is listed as “runs” then? The website defines this as running “with bugs that may affect (the) gaming experience.” Needless to say, “unplayable” means it isn’t supported by the platform just yet due to “anti-cheat or other failures.”

Works on WoA currently lists 1,481 titles, and there are some popular games that are “playable” or “perfect” on Snapdragon PCs. This includes The Witcher 3, Baldur’s Gate 3, Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Several other big-name games like Diablo 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 are listed as “runs.” Me? I’m just glad to see that Deus Ex: Human Revolution is listed as “perfect,” although there’s no word on the other titles in the series.

We’re glad to see a resource like this emerge for Windows on Arm, but we hope the platform eventually supports user reports much like ProtonDB allows for Linux and Steam Deck. Either way, these new laptops aren’t meant to be serious gaming platforms, but we’re still glad to see a decent level of support.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments