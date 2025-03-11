Microsoft is killing off this useful tool for remote workers, and users need to take action

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft will shut down the Remote Desktop app on May 27, with the Windows App taking over the remote access features.

According to Microsoft, the Windows App will offer a unified interface, better multi-monitor support, and Teams optimizations.

Users must transition manually, and Microsoft suggests temporary workarounds until the Windows App fully supports all connections.

Microsoft is about to make a change that could catch some remote workers and IT teams off guard. If you rely on the Remote Desktop app for Windows, you’ll need to prepare because, as of May 27, it’s being discontinued. That means an end to your current way of connecting to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, or Microsoft Dev Box. Instead, you’ll be able to do all of this through the Windows App.

Microsoft outlined the change and its implications on the Windows IT Pro Blog yesterday. According to the company, the Windows App will offer a better experience, with a unified interface for managing multiple remote services, improved multi-monitor support, and features like device redirection and Microsoft Teams optimizations. It may be an overall upgrade, but you’ll have to make the switch manually before the old app stops working.

A seamless transition isn't guaranteed.

For those who use Remote Desktop Services or connect to remote desktops, a seamless transition isn’t guaranteed. Microsoft suggests using RemoteApp and Desktop Connection or Remote Desktop Connection as a workaround until Windows App fully supports these connections. IT administrators are being urged to start preparing now so that users aren’t left scrambling when the deadline arrives.

If you’re still using the old app, you can check out Microsoft’s Known Issues and Limitations list to see what features might be missing from the Windows App before making the move. At least you’ve got a couple of months to figure it out.

