Microsoft joins Google in push for password-less future with updated passkeys support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft is adding support for third-party passkey providers, with passkeys synced across Windows 11 devices.

Windows Hello is also getting a redesign to simplify the process of creating and using passkeys.

This move by Microsoft follows a similar push by Google to expand passkey support.

In a move that further solidifies the tech industry’s commitment to a passwordless future, Microsoft has announced expanded support for passkeys across its Windows 11 operating system. This announcement follows a similar move by Google last month, signaling a growing momentum behind the adoption of this more secure authentication technology.

One of the key features announced is a new plug-in model that allows third-party passkey providers to integrate directly with Windows 11. This means that users can take advantage of services from popular providers like 1Password and Bitwarden, allowing them to use the same passkeys across multiple devices, including mobile phones and PCs.

Alongside this, Microsoft has introduced a revamped user experience for passkeys in Windows 11. When a user visits a website that supports passkeys, the updated Windows Hello system will prompt them to save their passkey either to their Microsoft account or via an alternative method like a third-party service.

Another notable feature is the ability to sync passkeys across multiple Windows 11 devices. Once a passkey is created and saved on one Windows device, users can access it from another Windows 11 machine simply by logging in with their Microsoft account and completing a one-time setup.

To bolster security, Microsoft emphasizes that passkeys are protected using end-to-end encryption and the device’s Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This ensures that even if a device is compromised, the passkeys themselves remain secure.

Microsoft plans to roll out these new features to Windows 11 users in the near future, with initial access through the Windows Insider program. This will allow early adopters to test out the new passkey functionalities before they are broadly released.

Microsoft’s push to integrate passkeys into Windows 11, along with similar efforts from other tech companies, suggests that the days of traditional passwords may be numbered.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments