AMD may have just made these high-end handhelds obsolete after only two and a half years

TL;DR Reports from users and comments from hardware manufacturers suggest that AMD may have discontinued support for the Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU.

This would mean that several high-end PC gaming handhelds running Windows 11, like the ASUS ROG Ally, will no longer receive new drivers.

As a result, these handhelds could miss out on day-one optimizations for major game releases, which could lead to performance issues.

The handheld PC gaming market is full of options to choose from, be it the Steam Deck, MSI Claw, Lenovo Legion Go, and so on. If you’re thinking about picking one up for yourself, you may want to avoid any handhelds with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. Troubling reports cast serious doubt on the longevity of these devices.

According to Tom’s Hardware, reports from handheld users and hardware manufacturers alike suggest that after two and a half years, AMD may have discontinued support for the Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. This affects several high-end handheld gaming PCs that run Windows 11, including the ASUS ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion GO, and GO S. If this is true, then these devices may no longer receive driver updates going forward.

Reportedly, a Korean Lenovo community support representative told one user that there were “no more plans” to issue new drivers for the original Legion Go. Multiple users on Reddit also report that their devices have not received new drivers for several months.

So what does this mean for gamers who own affected handhelds? You’ll still be able to play games on your device, but the experience will suffer. Since you’re not receiving new drivers, you’ll miss out on day-one optimizations for major game releases. As a result, the likelihood of crashes and poor performance will be greater.

If you’re concerned about the longevity of your handheld gaming PC, you could try swapping out Windows for a Linux-based OS, like SteamOS or Bazzite. These operating systems use open-source drivers that don’t depend on AMD’s support.

