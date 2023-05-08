Do iPhone 13 cases fit iPhone 14 models?

If you’re looking to save a little money, it’s always worth considering the idea of using older cases when buying a new iPhone. But do iPhone 13 and 13 Pro cases fit the iPhone 14 lineup?

Does an iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

Sometimes. The standard iPhone 14 is only marginally (0.01 inches) thicker than the 13, so some cases do indeed work. But Apple has also tweaked the location of its volume and sleep/wake buttons, so if if an iPhone 13 case was built with ultra-precise button placement, you might be out of luck. Your best bet is to hold off on a buying an iPhone 14 case until you can test things out.

This might sound obvious, but you’ll absolutely need a new case if you’re getting an iPhone 14 Plus. There’s no equivalent in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Does an iPhone 13 Pro case fit the iPhone 14 Pro?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

No. That’s because the 14 Pro is simultaneously taller, thicker, and narrower than its predecessor. On top of that the phone has relocated buttons and a bigger camera bump, so new cutout dimensions are needed. See: The best iPhone 14 Pro cases

Does an iPhone 13 Pro Max case fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The 14 Pro Max’s evolution mirrors that of the 14 Pro, so once again, no dice. Technically both the 13 and 14 Maxes share the same height, but that hardly matters when every other dimension is different. Check out: The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

