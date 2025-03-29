Can you use Wi-Fi calling for free while traveling abroad?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re planning to travel internationally this year, you’ll want to have a solid game plan for phone coverage during your trip. There are several options available, including using a foreign SIM or eSIM, or even opting for a special travel SIM plan. For many, the most convenient method is simply using their carrier’s roaming solution, though not all carriers are created equal in this regard.

If your international roaming options are limited, you might be wondering if you can simply connect to an international Wi-Fi network to place phone calls instead. In most cases, the answer is yes, but whether you’re charged for it depends on your carrier’s policies.

Ensuring You Have Wi-Fi Calling First, it’s important to ensure you have Wi-Fi calling in the first place. The good news is that every major US carrier now offers this feature, even most prepaid providers. However, some carriers may have device restrictions. For example, Cricket typically requires a Cricket-purchased device to use its Wi-Fi calling feature, with only a few exceptions. If you’re unsure whether your carrier supports Wi-Fi calling on your device, be sure to check their terms and conditions.

Will Wi-Fi calling be free internationally? Once you’ve confirmed that you have Wi-Fi calling, you might be wondering if you can use it for free while traveling internationally. If you’re calling the US, the answer is almost always yes. However, if you’re calling other countries while on an international Wi-Fi connection, you can generally expect a charge.

A look around Reddit makes it clear some travelers have reported being charged for Wi-Fi calls to the US while abroad, and you may have experienced this yourself. While this can happen, in most cases, it can be prevented.

How to avoid charges for Wi-Fi calls to the US while abroad

No one likes unexpected charges. For many prepaid providers, if Wi-Fi calling fails, you simply won’t be able to place the call, which means you’re less likely to face an unexpected fee. However, some prepaid providers can and will charge extra fees to your default billing payment if it aligns with their terms.

Regardless of whether the charge is on a prepaid or postpaid account, the reason behind it is usually the same: If your Wi-Fi call drops without your knowledge, your phone may automatically switch to a roaming network, resulting in charges.

To prevent this, follow these steps: Turn on Wi-Fi calling before leaving the US. This may seem simple, but if you don’t enable Wi-Fi calling before departure, you likely won’t be able to activate it once abroad. Additionally, avoid turning it off while traveling, as you may not be able to reenable it. Need help? Check out our guide to Wi-Fi calling for exact steps and more details.

This may seem simple, but if you don’t enable Wi-Fi calling before departure, you likely won’t be able to activate it once abroad. Additionally, avoid turning it off while traveling, as you may not be able to reenable it. Need help? Check out our guide to Wi-Fi calling for exact steps and more details. Enable Airplane mode. Don’t just turn off your data; instead, activate Airplane mode and then connect to a Wi-Fi network. This ensures your phone won’t attempt to connect to a mobile network if there’s an issue with the Wi-Fi call.

I have an international calling plan; can I use that over Wi-Fi calling? Let’s say you live in the US and are visiting France. You use Wi-Fi calling to contact a few French businesses. Will you be charged if you already pay for an international calling plan? For nearly every carrier, the answer is yes.

An international calling plan is designed to allow users in the US to call other countries without extra charges. However, if your Wi-Fi connection isn’t US-based, you will likely incur a roaming fee. Some users attempt to bypass this by connecting to a Wi-Fi network through a VPN, but there are no guarantees, and doing so could potentially violate your plan’s terms of service.

Some argue that it shouldn’t matter where you are when using Wi-Fi calling since the traffic is still routed to T-Mobile (or another carrier) the same way. In theory, this means there’s no extra cost to the carrier. However, there’s no real way around it; carriers like T-Mobile benefit from steering users toward purchasing international roaming add-ons.

It’s important to clarify that international calling plans and international roaming plans are not the same. An international calling plan allows you to call other countries from the US, while an international roaming plan enables you to place calls to and from other countries.

If you have an international roaming plan, you shouldn’t see additional charges for Wi-Fi calls, as long as both the numbers you’re calling and receiving calls from are covered under your plan. Of course, if you have an international roaming plan, you can also make calls using your mobile network directly.

What is the best alternative to Wi-Fi calling with your carrier?

If you don’t have an international calling plan and are looking for a cheap way to make calls while abroad, here are some options: Use a VoIP service . A Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider lets you make free Wi-Fi calls to the US from any country. Our top recommendation is Google Voice: it may be more lightweight than other VoIP solutions, but it works well for Wi-Fi calling and offers competitive international rates, some as low as just a few cents per minute.

. A Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider lets you make free Wi-Fi calls to the US from any country. Our top recommendation is Google Voice: it may be more lightweight than other VoIP solutions, but it works well for Wi-Fi calling and offers competitive international rates, some as low as just a few cents per minute. Check your carrier for add-on roaming plans . Even if your carrier doesn’t offer free roaming, it likely has some kind of international package you can purchase. Many prepaid carriers, including Google Fi, Mint Mobile, and others, offer affordable international add-ons.

. Even if your carrier doesn’t offer free roaming, it likely has some kind of international package you can purchase. Many prepaid carriers, including Google Fi, Mint Mobile, and others, offer affordable international add-ons. Get a local SIM or eSIM . While this requires a tad more effort, the cheapest way to get international roaming service is to use a local SIM or eSIM provider. Many airports sell these through kiosks or small storefronts.

. While this requires a tad more effort, the cheapest way to get international roaming service is to use a local SIM or eSIM provider. Many airports sell these through kiosks or small storefronts. Consider a travel SIM plan. Travel SIMs and eSIMs are typically more expensive than local SIMs but offer greater convenience. You pay a provider for international data, and they partner with local carriers to give you seamless service while you travel.

The best carrier for international travel

Another option to consider is switching to a carrier where roaming isn’t an issue. For frequent international travelers, Google Fi is arguably the best option, even when compared to the big three carriers. Its Unlimited Plus plan costs just $65 per month or as low as $40 per line for four or more lines.

In addition to unlimited data, you get unlimited texts and data in over 200 countries, which activates instantly the moment you arrive — no changes or hassle required. You can learn more in our Google Fi plans guide or hit up the widget below to sign up for yourself.

