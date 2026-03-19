These images are a reminder why you shouldn't swim with your smartwatch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owner swam in the ocean with the watch and ended up bricking it.

This should caution you against the perils of swimming with a watch, especially in the sea or ocean.

Water damage is not covered in warranty, regardless of any company’s tall claims about water resistance.

Water and dust resistance have long been touted as marquee features of smartwatches, especially those marketed for outdoor use or adventure activities. And while persuasive IP ratings often laud the equipment’s ability to withstand water to a certain degree, we often forget that these claims are based on tests in controlled environments, involving fresh water. Any contamination or impurity in water can prove catastrophic for electronic devices, and a Galaxy Watch user recently learned that the hard way.

Redditor mangoed recently took their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for a swim in the ocean, which ended up bricking the watch. Interestingly, they were able to revive it by prying it open and cleaning the depositions inside. The entire tale, told through images, is a good example of why you should avoid taking the Galaxy Watch, or any watch for that matter, for a swim, regardless of what the company advertises.

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The user recently posted another video of their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro malfunction after a dip in the ocean. The screen, although lighting up, showed clear signs of imminent death. However, a few good Samaritans suggested that the user open the watch and clean out salt deposits, instructions that they devoutly followed. They noticed a substantial salt deposit or possible corrosion on the circuit board next to the microphone hole and seemingly ruinous wear to the haptic motor.

However, the popular adage that nothing a generous amount of isopropyl alcohol cannot clean seemed to prove true in the user’s favor. To their surprise and everyone else’s, following the case, they were able to wipe out the salt deposits got the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro back to life. The primary entry points for water were the

Although the user got lucky, it doesn’t ensure you will, too. And that’s not just limited to ocean water, either. Additives to pool water, such as chlorine, can easily turn electronics into e-waste by triggering short circuits. And even if your devices manage to avoid significant corrosion or deposits from impure water, even small droplets getting stuck inside the gadgets can eventually fry them.

Finally, you shouldn’t forget that even while companies take the liberty of claiming their devices are water-resistant or show compelling ads about how devices support active lifestyles, no manufacturer actually covers water damage in warranty. If you don’t happen to have the same luck as this Galaxy Watch 5’s owner, you might end up paying hundreds of dollars to either recover or replace your beloved possession.

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