Savvy WHOOP users are saving tons of money with this subscription loophole

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR WHOOP’s fitness trackers come with a mandatory subscription that starts at $199 per year.

Users have found a loophole that lets them save a significant amount of money on their subscriptions.

The trick involves purchasing discounted older WHOOP bands.

If you’re looking for a good fitness tracker, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many that are able to outcompete WHOOP’s offerings. Although these bands are some of the best fitness trackers around, they can be a bit costly due to their mandatory recurring fees. However, some users have discovered a loophole that could save you some serious money.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

WHOOP offers three subscription plans to choose from: One, Peak, and Life. The cheapest plan costs $199 per year, while the Peak plan sells for $239 per year, and the Life plan will set you back $359 per year. However, when you buy a new WHOOP band, you can get a year’s subscription for free. This promotion is key to the loophole users have discovered.

WHOOP released the WHOOP 5.0 last year in May, so if you can find the WHOOP 4.0, it will likely be heavily discounted. This Redditor (via Lifehacker) was able to pick up four WHOOP 4.0 bands for $39 a piece at T.J. Maxx. After pairing the bands with a user account already linked to a Whoop 5.0 band, the Redditor was able to stack two years of free subscriptions on their account and their wife’s account.

On top of that, this free promotion is for the Peak subscription plan. That means by spending $156 on these older generation devices, the Redditor ended up saving $800 on subscription fees. So you’re essentially getting the Peak subscription for a fraction of the price.

Before you rush out to your nearest retailer, know that this trick won’t work with just any WHOOP 4.0 device. You’ll need to find one that’s new, unopened, and hasn’t had its one-year free subscription claimed. It’s also worth pointing out that WHOOP will likely wise up to this loophole and find a way to stop it.

Follow