WHOOP is giving members a one-year subscription to Natural Cycles

TL;DR WHOOP is expanding its women’s health offerings with Natural Cycles app integration.

The company’s health tracker can now share overnight skin temperature with the app.

WHOOP is giving out a free 12-month subscription to eligible new Natural Cycles users.

In addition to monitoring metrics like recovery, sleep, and strain, WHOOP’s tracker bands also offer insights into women’s health. For example, these devices can be used for menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy insights. The company is now expanding its women’s health offerings with a new integration.

In a press release, WHOOP announced a partnership with the FDA-cleared birth control app Natural Cycles. With this partnership, the firm is adding Natural Cycles integration. This means that you’ll now be able to automatically share overnight skin temperature with the app for personalized fertility insights.

If you haven’t used Natural Cycles before, this announcement has some additional news you’ll want to hear. As part of this collaboration, WHOOP is offering its members a free 12-month subscription for eligible new Natural Cycles users. An annual subscription to this service usually costs $149.99.

According to the announcement, the new integration is available starting today. However, you’ll need to have a WHOOP 5.0 band or a WHOOP MG device.

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