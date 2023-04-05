Friends — Here's where to stream the popular 90s TV show

NBC

At the end of 2019, Netflix removed NBC classic sitcom Friends from its library. Fans of the show had naturally gotten used to binge-watching the 90s must-see title and were in a minor panic at losing access. People were suddenly scrambling to figure out where to watch Friends online.

The wait wasn’t long. Friends left Netflix because the rights reverted back to Warner Media (now Warner Bros. Discover), which was launching its own streaming service, HBO Max. The company even released a Friends reunion special on its streamer, alongside tons of other popular shows.

HBO Max isn’t the only way to catch up with the New York-based friend group. Read on for all the ways to watch Friends online now.

What is Friends about? Running from 1994 to 2004, Friends was one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time. It was part of NBC’s Thursday night “Must See TV” lineup.

The show follows a group of six friends in Manhattan. With no central conceit beyond buddies who hang out, the show covered their daily lives. That included work, dating, family, money, and more.

Stream Friends on HBO Max

The most straightforward way to watch Friends online is to sign up for HBO Max.

The streaming service hosts all 10 seasons of the sitcom. You can check it out at any subscription tier. For $9.99, you can watch Friends with ads, and for $14.99, you can upgrade to an ad-free streaming subscription.

You can watch it on the HBO Max stand-alone service or on the HBO Max channel as part of Apple TV and Prime Video.

If you’re ready to watch Friends on HBO Max, you can check it out now, or sign up for the service by hitting the link below.

Rent or buy Friends on VOD If you’re not looking for yet another streaming service to add to your monthly expenses, you can also watch Friends by buying your favorite episodes and seasons on VOD.

If you’re one of the many people who rewatch Friends on a loop, you might actually save money by buying the series outright instead of paying for monthly access indefinitely.

You can currently find all 10 seasons of Friends on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and more VOD services.

Watch Friends reruns with a live TV streaming service

One slightly less conventional option you may want to consider is a live TV streaming service. If you’re wondering how to watch Friends in a more traditional format, that’s your ticket.

With 10 seasons to draw from, Friends is a huge hit in syndication. Reruns play almost every day on networks like TBS and Nickelodeon. If you want to watch those without actually getting a cable subscription, you can do that with services like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV, and others.

These services give you access to a host of channels to watch live via your home internet. You won’t get to navigate to your favorite Friends episodes, though you can use DVR to save episodes when they air to watch later on demand.

