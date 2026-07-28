WhatsApp Web is finally picking up voice and video call support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp Web is finally introducing support for end-to-end encrypted voice and video calling, along with features like Call Transfer and Waiting Room.

Users are currently required to download the WhatsApp desktop app to make or receive calls.

WhatsApp is also introducing QuickHD for video calls and noise suppression to block out background noise.

WhatsApp Web is a useful tool that lets you view or continue your conversations on a desktop browser. However, some of WhatsApp’s most commonly used features, such as voice and video calling, have remained absent from this particular version of the chat app. Instead, users have been required to download the official WhatsApp desktop app to access them. But that’s changing now as part of a big update.

Web Calling, as WhatsApp likes to call it, will finally let users make and receive audio or video calls directly from their browser, Meta shared in a blog post. This update will bring your entire call history to the browser with the Calls tab, while also unlocking things like reactions and screen sharing, all while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is also taking aim at features offered by apps like Google Meet, with options like Waiting Room and Call Transfer. The former gives the host control over who gets to join a call and when they get to join it. This will require the host to toggle the “Require approval to join” option while creating a WhatsApp call link.

Meanwhile, the convenient Call Transfer lets you seamlessly move calls between multiple supported devices and platforms, including your smartphone, tablet, WhatsApp Web, and the desktop app.

WhatsApp is also adding noise suppression for calls to ensure your voice is heard clearly by all participants “even in loud or busy environments.” Noise suppression can be managed directly from the in-call settings, so it doesn’t require digging through the app’s settings.

Rounding out the list of new feature announcements is QuickHD, which delivers HD video “in the very first few seconds of the call,” according to WhatsApp. However, it remains to be seen how effective this will be in environments with limited internet coverage —we also don’t know if it can be disabled. WhatsApp hasn’t set a specific date for the rollout of these features, saying instead that they will appear “gradually” to all users.

While some of these upgrades will no doubt improve the experience for everyone, it’s baffling that it has taken the app this long to incorporate crucial communication tools like voice and video calling in its web experience.

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