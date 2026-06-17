WhatsApp could let you send voice messages without even opening the app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new home screen widget for voice messages.

It will let users record and send voice messages without opening the app.

The feature isn’t available for testing yet, but it could arrive with a beta update in the near future.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world right now. It’s got a ton of features, and it keeps getting new ones. Now, it seems the messenger could soon be getting a useful new widget.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new home screen widget for sending voice messages. It’s not yet available for testing, but the outlet discovered it in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.26.24.2.

The widget will feature a default size of 3×1 on Android devices, per the report. However, users will be able to resize it. As for the design, it looks fairly straightforward: just a plain widget with “Tap to record” text and a mic icon.

The report says users will be able to tap the widget to start a voice recording directly. Once done, WhatsApp will let them choose whom to send it to. That’s already a much faster way to send voice messages in the app, but it gets even better: users will reportedly be able to select multiple contacts and send the voice message to all of them at once.

This is a much better workflow than what’s currently available. Right now, you can send a voice message to a contact or a group. However, if you want to send the same message to other contacts, you have to forward it. That’s a lot of steps, and the new widget could simplify the process.

The new voice messages widget isn’t available to users yet. However, it could be rolled out in a new beta version of the app. Once that happens, we will be able to actually test it and see how useful it really is. A stable release could follow soon after that as well.

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