WhatsApp announces new pro-grade features for video calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp will now support screen sharing with audio and allow up to 32-member video calls.

The app is also getting a new speaker spotlight feature and audio/video quality enhancements.

The new features will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is already one of the most popular video chatting apps, and it is set to receive significant upgrades to its video call capabilities. Meta has announced three new features that could potentially make WhatsApp an excellent video conferencing alternative to platforms like Zoom.

One of the most notable additions is screen sharing with audio, a feature that will enable users to share not only their screens but also the audio accompanying the content. This could be particularly beneficial for activities like watching videos together or delivering presentations with sound. We’ll have to see how the feature will navigate potential copyright issues, especially concerning streaming apps with protected content.

Additionally, WhatsApp is increasing the maximum number of participants in video calls to 32 across all devices, including mobile and desktop platforms. This expanded capacity brings WhatsApp closer to being a suitable option for larger virtual gatherings and meetings.

To further enhance the video call experience in large groups, WhatsApp is introducing a “speaker spotlight” feature. This will automatically highlight the person who is currently speaking, making it easier for participants to follow conversations, much like other video conferencing apps.

Additionally, calls on mobile devices will benefit from improved noise and echo cancellation, ensuring clearer conversations even in noisy environments. Video calls will also see higher resolution for users with faster internet connections, and audio quality will be enhanced across the board, even for those with older devices or poor network connectivity.

Beyond these new features, the blog post emphasized Meta’s ongoing commitment to improving audio and video quality for WhatsApp calls. The company recently introduced the MLow codec, which aims to enhance call reliability. The new updates will be gradually rolled out over the coming weeks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments