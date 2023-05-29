Family tech support gets easier: Screen sharing comes to WhatsApp video calls

TL;DR WhatsApp has launched screen-sharing functionality for video calls.

The feature is being pushed out to WhatsApp beta users.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps for video calling out there, and it delivers a pretty decent list of features. Unlike other platforms, though, WhatsApp users can’t share their phone screens during video calls.

Fortunately, WABetaInfo reports that screen-sharing functionality is now rolling out to the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.11.19). This feature can purportedly be enabled by tapping a new icon in the call control menu during video calls.

“WhatsApp will have access to all of the information that is visible on your screen or played from your device while recording or casting. This includes information such as passwords, payment details, photos, messages, and audio that you play,” reads the screen accompanying the call recording prompt.

We’re glad to see the Meta-owned app catching up to the likes of Zoom and Microsoft Teams with this feature. Screen sharing is handy for scenarios like presentations during work meetings. But we can also see WhatsApp screen sharing being used for informal tech support, allowing a family member to assist another if they’re having trouble with a feature on their phone.

Either way, WhatsApp has beefed up its feature set in 2023. We most recently saw the ability to edit messages, improved Wear OS support, and multi-smartphone support.

