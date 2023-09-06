What is a WhatsApp proxy, and how do you use it?

While most WhatsApp users don’t need to bother with the concept, you may have heard that some people use proxies to get around restrictions. So what is a WhatsApp proxy, and how do you get started with one if you think you need it?

What is a WhatsApp proxy, and why use it?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A proxy is a middleman server between you and the rest of the internet. Most often proxies are associated with VPNs (virtual private networks), but there are other use cases. In this context, a proxy bridges your internet connection with the WhatsApp network and its users.

Why would you want that, given the lag and hassle it introduces? In some countries access to WhatsApp is blocked, usually by governments wanting to limit public dissent or violence. WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption, so calls and messages can’t be easily intercepted by police or spy agencies. The only way they can obtain chat records is by seizing devices, or else accessing backup files if they’re stored on third-party services like Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp itself typically deletes local copies of messages after they’re received, or after 30 days if they’re never received.

How to find a proxy address for WhatsApp There’s no central listing of all the proxy servers out there, unfortunately. You’ll have to do a web search for the servers accessible in your region. If that’s impossible, or very risky, individuals or volunteer organizations may be able to supply proxy information.

How to set up and use a WhatsApp proxy server The people setting up proxy servers and the ones using them tend to be different groups, for obvious reasons.

Setting up a WhatsApp proxy server If you’re in a position to safely set up a proxy, you’ll need a server with ports 80, 443, or 5222 available. You can have a domain (or subdomain) point to the server’s IP address.

To actually set up the server, you’ll need Docker, as well as the resources and instructions WhatsApp supplies on GitHub. These are very detailed, but prone to change, so visit GitHub to get started.

Connecting to a WhatsApp proxy Using Android, follow these steps: Select the Chats tab.

tab. Tap the triple-dot icon , then Settings .

, then . Go to Storage and Data > Proxy and tap Setup Proxy .

and tap . Enter the proxy’s connection information. Optionally, you can set separate chat and media ports.

When you’re done, tap the green checkmark to save data and connect.

to save data and connect. If the proxy doesn’t work, it may have been blocked. In that case, long-press a blocked address to delete it, then enter an alternate proxy. Using an iPhone: In WhatsApp, go to Settings .

. Navigate to Storage and Data > Proxy , then tap Setup Proxy .

, then tap . Tap Proxy Address and enter the appropriate connection info. Optionally, you can use separate chat and media ports.

and enter the appropriate connection info. Optionally, you can use separate chat and media ports. Tap Save , then Use Proxy .

, then . If your connection isn’t successful, the proxy you entered may have been blocked. Repeat the steps above using an alternate proxy.

