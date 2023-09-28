WhatsApp is getting Meta's new AI Assistant to answer your questions and more

TL;DR Meta has announced its new Meta AI virtual assistant.

This AI-powered digital assistant can access real-time information for search and offers a tool for image generation.

Meta AI will be available for English language users on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger in the US.

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps you can install on your phone, presuming the rest of your social network also uses it as their primary means of communication. The IM app is extremely popular in several regions worldwide, serving as the platform of choice for interpersonal and even business communication. Now, Meta is adding some AI garnish to the messaging app with its new Meta AI assistant that will soon be available on WhatsApp.

Meta launches Meta AI Assistant and other AI bots Announced during Meta Connect 2023, Meta AI is the new assistant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. AI powers this virtual assistant, and it has access to real-time information through Meta’s search partnership with Bing. It also offers a tool for image generation.

Meta AI will have a fresh knowledge base, making your conversation results timely and relevant.

Alongside Meta AI, Meta is also bringing in other AI bots with a particular personality, history, and expertise. It has partnered with several prominent celebrities from various spheres, including MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and others, to embody these AI assistants.

Meta does warn that the information from these AI bots will be dated before 2023, though it is working on improving this.

Meta AI Assistant coming to WhatsApp Meta will be bringing Meta AI to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, as well as to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Quest 3 VR headset. This AI Assistant is available in the US only and in English. We presume that a wider rollout will happen in the future.

Users can ask questions to the AI directly in their personal and group chats. The image generator will work through the “@MetaAI /imagine” prompt, letting you create badges and other images through generative AI.

Comments