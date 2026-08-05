WhatsApp just solved some of the most annoying group chat problems

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is making group chats smarter with poll deadlines, anonymous voting, and the ability to edit poll questions for 15 minutes

@all mentions now reach everyone, including members who’ve muted the chat, though users can disable these notifications in Settings.

Creating spin-off group chats is now easier, letting you start a new group from an existing one with a single tap.

If you’ve ever tried organizing something in a busy WhatsApp group, you’ll probably recognize the chaos. Someone votes after the deadline, another person changes the topic halfway through, and before you know it, you’re scrolling through dozens of messages just to figure out what everyone agreed on. Thankfully, Meta is now rolling out a handful of updates that aim to make group chats feel a lot less messy.

One of the biggest improvements is for polls. You’ll now be able to set a closing time, so voting automatically ends when the deadline arrives. That’s especially useful if you’re deciding where to eat, picking a movie for movie night, or collecting responses before booking tickets. Once the poll closes, late votes won’t keep changing the outcome.

Privacy is also getting a small but welcome upgrade. Instead of showing who voted for what, WhatsApp now lets you hide voters’ names. That could make people more comfortable sharing honest opinions, whether it’s choosing a team activity, voting on office plans, or settling a friendly debate without feeling pressured by everyone else’s choices.

And if you accidentally publish a poll with a typo or a confusing option, you won’t have to delete it and start over. WhatsApp will let you edit the poll question for up to 15 minutes after it has been posted, giving you enough time to fix mistakes before the conversation moves on.

Meta is also refining how @all mentions work. Tagging @all will notify every member of the group, even if they’ve muted notifications for that chat. That’s useful when there’s genuinely important information everyone needs to see, like a venue change, a last-minute cancelation, or an urgent announcement. If someone would rather not receive those alerts, WhatsApp also lets them turn off @all mentions through the app’s notification settings.

Another change should save plenty of time for people who regularly create new groups. Instead of manually selecting the same participants again, you’ll be able to create a new group directly from an existing one with a single tap. Imagine a family group branching into a vacation planning chat, or a work group spinning off into a smaller project discussion. It keeps the main conversation cleaner while making it much faster to organize smaller discussions.

If you’re active in multiple WhatsApp groups, chances are you’ll run into these features sooner rather than later. These updates won’t stop the message flood, but they should make keeping up with it a little less stressful.

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