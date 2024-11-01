WhatsApp chats just got a lot easier to organize

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp has renamed the chat filters feature to Lists and now allows you to make custom lists.

This means you can sort your chats by friends, work, school, or any other filters you can think of.

The feature is rolling out now and everyone should have it in the next few weeks.

WhatsApp introduced chat filters a while back, allowing you to quickly sift through your chats by groups, unread, and favorites. Now, the platform has introduced long-awaited custom filters and renamed the feature.

WhatsApp revealed the Lists feature on its blog, and this indeed allows you to make custom filters for your chats. An accompanying screenshot (seen below) gives examples of custom lists for neighbors, work, and friends.

You can create a list by tapping the plus button in the filter bar above your chats while existing lists can be edited by long-pressing on them. The company says group chats can also be added to these lists.

WhatsApp says the custom Lists feature has started rolling out to users and will be available to everyone in the “coming weeks.” This is a handy addition nonetheless, as it can make a big difference if you have a lot of chats or simply like keeping things as organized as possible.

