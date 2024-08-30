Organizing WhatsApp chats is about to get a whole lot easier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp could soon add a new chat filter to help users quickly sift through their inboxes.

The filter is related to another in-development feature that will let users generate custom lists to organize their contacts and groups.

It will narrow down chats and groups based on the contacts and groups included in user-generated lists.

WhatsApp seems to be working on an update for its Chat Filters feature, which rolled out to users earlier this year. The feature currently supports Unread, Favorites, and Groups filters, but the instant messenger could soon add another one to the mix.

The upcoming filter is related to another in-development feature that will let users create custom lists to organize their contacts and groups. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will automatically add a filter chip next to the existing filters as soon as a user generates a custom list. This filter will share its name with the list, and selecting it will narrow down the inbox to chats and groups included in the list.

Since the upcoming Lists feature will let users create several lists, WhatsApp will likely create unique filters for all user-generated lists. It’s also safe to assume that the new filter will roll out with the Lists feature in a future update.

Lists and the associated chat filter aren’t the only new features making their way to WhatsApp users on Android. The Meta-owned messenger is also prepping a privacy feature to help users better manage contact syncing for multiple accounts and a new option to mark all unread messages as read. WhatsApp has yet to announce any of these features officially, but we expect the features to reach beta users over the coming weeks.

