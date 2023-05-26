How to message a WhatsApp number without adding it as a contact first

WhatsApp is, hands-down, the most popular messaging platform in the world. With over two billion monthly users, there’s a good chance that any person you might want to reach out to is available on the service. However, despite its popularity, the service lacks one key feature — the ability to message a number without adding them as a contact in your phonebook.

You might want to reach out to a business or service contact for a one-time chat, but adding the number to your phonebook would mean needless clutter. Let’s look at a few ways to initiate a WhatsApp chat without adding a phone number as a contact.

Use an app on Android

Using Shortcuts on iOS

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

At first glance, it might appear that WhatsApp provides no way to initiate a conversation without saving a number. However, the service does have the functionality baked in. Presumably designed for integration in websites and apps, WhatsApp’s click-to-chat feature uses wa.me shortcut links to initiate a chat with any active WhatsApp account.

To use the function, head to your browser and type out the address https://wa.me/phonenumber. The phone number field should also include the country and region code, but no modifiers like + or -, or 00. For example, if you’re in India, the syntax would be https://wa.me/919911223344.

Tap enter and WhatsApp will point you to a website with a green message button. Tapping this button will drop you into the chat.

Use an app to launch a WhatsApp chat

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If the process above sounds needlessly convoluted, some apps exist that use the same functionality but make it much faster and easier to start a WhatsApp conversation without adding the contact to your phonebook.

WhatsDirect is one such app where you can enter the phone number and a chat message, tap send, and it’ll drop you right into the main messaging app. The app requires no permissions but does display ads in the interface. An alternative option is Click to chat, which performs the same function but drops the ads.

While the first method of using a wa.me link in the browser also works fine on an iPhone, there’s an even better way to WhatsApp chat without saving contact numbers on iOS. The Shortcuts app lets you set up a quick access way to input a phone number and get chatting right away.

Head over to the Shortcuts app and create a new shortcut.

For the first action, tap add action and search for ask for input .

and search for . Once selected, tap the action field and set it to ask for a number. Assign it an easy-to-remember label like phone number .

field and set it to ask for a number. Assign it an easy-to-remember label like . Now add a second action. For the second action, you’ll need to set it as a variable. In the first field, type out the same label as above. In this case, it will be called phone number . In the second field, select provided input . This will ensure the phone number, once added in, will be assigned to the specific field.

. In the second field, select . This will ensure the phone number, once added in, will be assigned to the specific field. For our third action, select the URL option. In the URL field, enter http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=91 and follow it up with the variable we assigned above. In this case, it will be the variable called phone number . Don’t forget to replace the 91 in our URL field with your country’s dialing code.

and follow it up with the variable we assigned above. In this case, it will be the variable called . Don’t forget to replace the in our URL field with your country’s dialing code. Finally, the fourth action is to launch the browser with the URL. You can now add the shortcut to the home screen, launch it from Spotlight search or even use Siri to launch a chat without adding the contact.

FAQs

Can I call someone on WhatsApp without saving the contact number? Not directly. You can initiate a chat with an unsaved number and then make a phone call using the phone icon within the chat.

