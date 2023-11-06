Best daily deals

What do o26, o34, o45... mean on Instagram

We'll give you the key to decrypt this mystifying new trend.
By
5 hours ago
Instagram stock image 12
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

New trends can be very confusing until you’re in the know. The latest viral one popping up on Instagram is the appearance of a mystifying number-and-letter combination being added to a user’s profile via the Instagram Notes feature. It could be o26, o45, or some other secret clue. So what do o26, o34, o45, and the other various combinations mean on Instagram?

It would be tricky to work out on your own as there is seemingly no logic to the sequence. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

QUICK ANSWER

The number and letter combinations are a code, with each one referring to a letter of the alphabet. o26 represents the letter "Y", o34 is the letter "H", and o45 represents "J". They're usually references to the first letter of the name of someone the poster has affection for. Check out the table below for the full code.

What do o26, o34, o45, and other combinations mean on Instagram?

Instagram stock image 14
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The various letter and number combinations, such as o26, o34, and o45, are indeed secret codes, each indicating a letter of the alphabet. There isn’t much logic to how they map to the order of the alphabet, so you’ll just need to have the key to hand to work them out. We’ll get to that below.

Since only followers of the person posting the code can see the Instagram Note on the poster’s profile, the combination is usually used to refer to someone the poster is keen on. It’s often the first letter of someone they have a crush on, but could just be a signal to a best friend who’s been there for them.

For example, o34 represents the letter “H”. So if you’re getting all mooney-eyed about a Harry or a Helena and want to give them a clue as to your affection, you might post “o34” in your profile. o26 corresponds to “Y” if you want to shout out your bestie, Yvonne. Or you could use 045, which is “J”, to let Jessica know that she’s captured your heart.

The origin of the code isn’t completely clear, but the cryptic notes started appearing around April 2023. A helpful TikTok user later shared the key to help others get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Instagram Notes number codes in full

Have you spotted a few of these codes and need them decrypted? Here’s a rundown of every letter and its associated code.

LetterCodeLetterCode
Letter
a
Code
o22
Letter
n
Code
o12
Letter
b
Code
o76
Letter
o
Code
o89
Letter
c
Code
o99
Letter
p
Code
o29
Letter
d
Code
o12
Letter
q
Code
o38
Letter
e
Code
o43
Letter
r
Code
o56
Letter
f
Code
o98
Letter
s
Code
o23
Letter
g
Code
o24
Letter
t
Code
o65
Letter
h
Code
o34
Letter
u
Code
o41
Letter
i
Code
o66
Letter
v
Code
o74
Letter
j
Code
o45
Letter
w
Code
o77
Letter
k
Code
o54
Letter
x
Code
o39
Letter
l
Code
o84
Letter
y
Code
o26
Letter
m
Code
o33
Letter
z
Code
o10

You’re now ready to find out if someone you follow is giving you a signal or to indicate your desire to a follower of yours.

FAQs

In this confounding Instagram code, 023 refers to the letter “S”, so it is likely to be one of the more common of these numbers that you come across.

o12 is “D” in the Instagram code. If your name is David, Diana, or another name beginning with D, it could be for your benefit.

