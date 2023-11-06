What do o26, o34, o45... mean on Instagram

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

New trends can be very confusing until you’re in the know. The latest viral one popping up on Instagram is the appearance of a mystifying number-and-letter combination being added to a user’s profile via the Instagram Notes feature. It could be o26, o45, or some other secret clue. So what do o26, o34, o45, and the other various combinations mean on Instagram?

It would be tricky to work out on your own as there is seemingly no logic to the sequence. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

QUICK ANSWER The number and letter combinations are a code, with each one referring to a letter of the alphabet. o26 represents the letter "Y", o34 is the letter "H", and o45 represents "J". They're usually references to the first letter of the name of someone the poster has affection for. Check out the table below for the full code.

What do o26, o34, o45, and other combinations mean on Instagram?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The various letter and number combinations, such as o26, o34, and o45, are indeed secret codes, each indicating a letter of the alphabet. There isn’t much logic to how they map to the order of the alphabet, so you’ll just need to have the key to hand to work them out. We’ll get to that below.

Since only followers of the person posting the code can see the Instagram Note on the poster’s profile, the combination is usually used to refer to someone the poster is keen on. It’s often the first letter of someone they have a crush on, but could just be a signal to a best friend who’s been there for them.

For example, o34 represents the letter “H”. So if you’re getting all mooney-eyed about a Harry or a Helena and want to give them a clue as to your affection, you might post “o34” in your profile. o26 corresponds to “Y” if you want to shout out your bestie, Yvonne. Or you could use 045, which is “J”, to let Jessica know that she’s captured your heart.

The origin of the code isn’t completely clear, but the cryptic notes started appearing around April 2023. A helpful TikTok user later shared the key to help others get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Instagram Notes number codes in full Have you spotted a few of these codes and need them decrypted? Here’s a rundown of every letter and its associated code.

Letter Code Letter Code Letter a

Code o22

Letter n

Code o12

Letter b

Code o76

Letter o

Code o89

Letter c

Code o99

Letter p

Code o29

Letter d

Code o12

Letter q

Code o38

Letter e

Code o43

Letter r

Code o56

Letter f

Code o98

Letter s

Code o23

Letter g

Code o24

Letter t

Code o65

Letter h

Code o34

Letter u

Code o41

Letter i

Code o66

Letter v

Code o74

Letter j

Code o45

Letter w

Code o77

Letter k

Code o54

Letter x

Code o39

Letter l

Code o84

Letter y

Code o26

Letter m

Code o33

Letter z

Code o10



You’re now ready to find out if someone you follow is giving you a signal or to indicate your desire to a follower of yours.

FAQs

What is o23 on Instagram? In this confounding Instagram code, 023 refers to the letter “S”, so it is likely to be one of the more common of these numbers that you come across.

What is o12 on Instagram? o12 is “D” in the Instagram code. If your name is David, Diana, or another name beginning with D, it could be for your benefit.

