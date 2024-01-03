Poll: Do you use your wearable to pay for stuff?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Wearables have offered wireless payment functionality for roughly a decade now, and it’s more uncommon to see fitness trackers and smartwatches without this capability in 2024.

Having digital payment support is one thing, but do you actually use your wearable to make payments? That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so you can vote below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your decision.

Do you use your wearable to pay for stuff? 347 votes Yes, all the time 20 % Yes, sometimes 28 % No, I don't 39 % No, but I don't have/use a wearable 12 %

We can totally see why you’d use your wearable to make digital payments. It’s super convenient, allowing you to simply hold your wrist to the point-of-sale device instead of taking out your phone or bank card.

Then again, some of you might be like me and not use wearables in the first place. In that case, using your phone makes more sense. Or you might be a big wearable user but have your own reasons for not using wearable-based payments.

