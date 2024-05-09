Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Wear OS just got an Apple Watch feature with the latest Play Services update
- Google is adding a new School Time feature to Wear OS devices.
- It comes alongside the latest Google Play Services update.
- The feature will let parents limit the apps their child can use and silence their device.
Google is adding a handy new feature to Wear OS that will help parents better manage and monitor their child’s smartwatch usage.
The new version of Google Play Services (v24.18), released on May 8, adds a School Time feature to Wear OS smartwatches. Google’s release notes describe the feature as follows:
If you’re a parent, you’ll be able to set School Time to limit the apps your child can use and silence their device.
The description does not provide additional details, but “School Time” on Wear OS appears similar to the “Schooltime” feature on Apple Watch. Apple’s version allows parents to block apps and complications and turn on Do Not Disturb during scheduled time slots. However, parents can include breaks for things like lunch and emergency calls during the scheduled Schooltime.
It’s unclear if the new School Time feature on Wear OS will work similarly, but the description suggests it does. We also don’t know if all Wear OS smartwatches will support the new feature or if it’s limited to more recent devices.
We checked on our OnePlus Watch 2, but the new Play Service update hasn’t arrived on it yet. Let us know in the comments section if you spot the update and receive the new School Time feature.