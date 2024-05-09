Wear OS just got an Apple Watch feature with the latest Play Services update

Google is adding a handy new feature to Wear OS that will help parents better manage and monitor their child’s smartwatch usage.

The new version of Google Play Services (v24.18), released on May 8, adds a School Time feature to Wear OS smartwatches. Google’s release notes describe the feature as follows:

If you’re a parent, you’ll be able to set School Time to limit the apps your child can use and silence their device.

The description does not provide additional details, but “School Time” on Wear OS appears similar to the “Schooltime” feature on Apple Watch. Apple’s version allows parents to block apps and complications and turn on Do Not Disturb during scheduled time slots. However, parents can include breaks for things like lunch and emergency calls during the scheduled Schooltime.