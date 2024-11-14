Google silent on fix timeline for Private Space, Wear OS issue

Android 15’s Private Space feature hasn’t exactly had the smoothest of rollouts. There were earlier reports of the feature causing some Pixel 6 devices to brick . Most recently, however, people have seen notifications from Private Space apps appear on their Wear OS smartwatch. Google has now acknowledged the issue.

The new Private Space feature allows a user to hide their sensitive apps from prying eyes, almost like a secret vault. These apps are siloed off so the data is isolated away from the rest of your phone. Since the feature is designed to be quite literally a private space, you’re not supposed to see notifications from Private Space apps anywhere other than on your phone.

In a support document , Google states that your smartwatch is no exception: “You won’t receive private space notifications on your watch.” It also adds that “You won’t find media controls on your watch for private space apps.”

However, some Wear OS devices are getting notifications from apps that were installed in Private Space. But it looks like Google is aware of the issue:

Known issues: For some Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) devices, you might get notifications from private space apps on your watch when private space is unlocked on your phone. These may have a work profile icon badge.

A Work Profile is a separate profile from your main profile that allows you to use the same device privately. The document adds:

Even if you don’t have a work profile on your phone, you might find a work profile tab in the Wear OS app if you have private space set up.

There is no timeline for a fix, but it’s a good sign that the company is aware of the problem. It’s likely that the issue will be addressed in a future update. We have reached out to Google for clarification.