Google is making Wear OS watches more self-reliant in emergencies

TL;DR Google is upgrading how Wear OS smartwatches deliver earthquake alerts.

Wear OS watches might soon be able to deliver these safety alerts even when they are not paired with a smartphone.

It’s unclear if Google plans to start using data from Wear OS watches for Android’s Earthquake Alerts System.

Android’s Earthquake Alerts System can detect and warn users about earthquakes by aggregating sensor data from millions of phones. Last year, Google brought this feature to Wear OS smartwatches, providing users with warnings about seismic activity directly on their wrists. Now, Google appears to be taking the feature a step further on Wear OS, allowing it to work independently without a paired smartphone.

In the release notes for its latest Play Services update (v26.07 from February 23, 2026), Google states: [Wear] With this feature, you can now get earthquake alerts on your Wear devices even it’s unpaired from the phone. The line suggests that once this update rolls out to Wear OS smartwatches like the Pixel and Galaxy Watches, the wearables will be able to alert users about earthquakes even when they are not paired to a smartphone.

At present, earthquake alerts on Wear OS simply mirror the information shown on connected smartphones. We can’t confirm whether Wear OS smartwatches with cellular connectivity have ever supported independent earthquake alerts, but the fact that Google is only now calling this out as a new feature in its changelog suggests they may not have.

Android smartphones include tiny accelerometers capable of detecting vibrations that could indicate an earthquake. When a phone senses what it believes to be seismic activity, it sends a signal to Google’s earthquake detection servers along with a general location of the shaking. Google then aggregates data from many devices to determine whether an earthquake is actually occurring.

It remains to be seen whether Google will take a similar approach with Wear OS smartwatches, which also include accelerometers. Could data from watches eventually feed into the Android Earthquake Alerts System in the same way phone data does?

Regardless, the feature would likely still require an active internet connection. For now, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement or more clarification from Google to understand exactly how independent earthquake alerts will work on Wear OS.

