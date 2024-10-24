Wear OS 5 is now available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5 to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

The update introduces several new features and improvements, including a redesigned Quick Panel, a new font, Energy Score, and more.

The update is currently rolling out to beta testers, but it should reach more users in the coming days.

Google unveiled Wear OS 5, the latest platform upgrade for smartwatches, at I/O this May. The new OS debuted on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra with the One UI 6 Watch skin on top. Samsung is now bringing the software update to older smartwatches, starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Samsung ended the One UI 6 Watch beta program earlier today and has started rolling out the stable update to beta testers using the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (via Sammobile). The update should reach more users in the coming days and is expected to roll out to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series smartwatches soon.

One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy smartwatches packs all the new features and improvements Google introduced with Wear OS 5, along with a few additional changes. The update introduces a redesigned Quick Panel, refreshed notification cards, a new font, better Samsung Health features with Energy Score, and a touch-sensitive Always On Display. It also brings a new double pinch gesture that lets you perform various actions by pinching your thumb and index finger.

Other noteworthy improvements include a new gesture to see all ongoing activities in one place, faster horizontal scrolling, a hands-free gesture to return to the previous screen without touching the screen, and the ability to save image attachments in messages. One UI 6 Watch also improves your watch’s power-saving mode to make its battery last a bit longer by limiting health features.

