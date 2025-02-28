Waze is adding one cool feature for cars with extra screens

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Waze now supports multifunction displays behind the steering wheel on select vehicles.

This allows the app to display mapping route data closer to the driver’s line of sight, minimizing distractions.

The feature is limited to vehicles that support app info displayed on these screens.

Thanks to its latest update, Waze can now mirror navigation data to the screen behind the steering wheel on select vehicles. This allows drivers quick, distraction-free navigation guidance without the need to consult the vehicle’s larger infotainment display.

More modern vehicles now feature large screens in place of physical dials and digital readouts. If such a vehicle allows it, Waze can now project some navigation data onto this display via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Based on images we’ve seen posted by Reddit users who have encountered the feature (h/t 9to5Google), the amount of info Waze displays on the instrument cluster screen is rather limited. The mapping route is prominently visible along with the ETA in some cases, but if you’re seeking out road hazards, like speed cameras or police presence, you’ll have to consult the larger infotainment display where the app usually resides. I imagine this is by design to minimize distractions.

Waze’s latest feature should work across several manufacturers’ models, including select BMW, Ford, Polestar, and Volvo cars. It will also require the latest version of Waze, specifically version 5.4.

