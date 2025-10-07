No more tapping menus: Waze intuitive voice reporting starts to roll out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Waze is rolling out the “Conversational Reporting” feature that was announced a year ago.

The feature leverages Gemini, allowing users to submit road hazard reports using natural language.

There’s no need to use a specific voice command or tap any buttons.

In 2024, Waze announced that it would launch a new feature called “Conversational Reporting.” The feature aims to make it easier to submit road hazard reports. Since the announcement, the feature has only been available in beta. A year later, Conversational Reporting is finally starting to roll out.

If you’re unfamiliar with Conversational Reporting, it is a feature that allows you to report road hazards with your voice. It uses Google’s Gemini AI to allow users to submit reports using natural language. As Waze explains, you could say “Looks like there’s a traffic jam ahead” and Gemini would use its capabilities to understand what you’re saying and add a real-time report to the map. It’s a step up from the previous Google Assistant-supported voice input, which didn’t always work and required specific syntax to use.

Reports on Reddit reveal that Conversational Reporting has become available for some users. However, it appears most of the reports are coming from iOS devices in the US. It’s unclear how long it will take for the rollout to reach other devices.

While not having to touch the screen to submit a report does make the experience more seamless, it looks like there are still some wrinkles to iron out. Some users claim that they’re being pestered by an overly aggressive pop-up notifying them that the feature is available. Other users say that the feature stops media playback after use.

