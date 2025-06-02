Does it bend? Watch JerryRigEverything try to break the Galaxy S25 Edge in durability test.

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has survived a bend test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

The channel also put the phone through a number of other durability tests.

Samsung’s new phone has a titanium frame and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is finally available, and it brings a thin and light design. Does this slim and light design come at the expense of durability, though? Well, YouTube channel JerryRigEverything put the Galaxy S25 Edge through its trademark durability test.

Perhaps the biggest durability-related question is whether the phone, which is made out of titanium, can withstand a bend test. Fortunately, the phone didn’t catastrophically break under pressure.

“The Galaxy S25 Edge, as thin as it is, survives the bend test with flying colors,” host Zack Nelson noted during the video. The phone still seemed to function fine, although the rear panel popped off slightly. That’s a pretty impressive result in light of the slim design.

What else to know about the S25 Edge’s durability? The Galaxy S25 Edge also features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the display. The YouTuber showed that the display experiences scratches at level six of the Mohs hardness scale, followed by deeper grooves when using a pick on level seven of the scale. This lines up with most phones, including the S25 Ultra, although last year’s S24 Ultra started scratching at level six and saw deep scratches at level eight.

Nelson also took a knife to the phone and found the buttons could pop out somewhat easily. However, the camera housing and lenses stayed firmly attached. Furthermore, the phone’s screen didn’t seem seriously damaged, if at all, after a lighter was held to it for 30 seconds.

This durability test is a big win for the Galaxy S25 Edge in light of its slim design. Samsung’s phone does make compromises elsewhere, though, as it has a small battery and lacks a telephoto camera.

