Watch: This is a real-world look at the world's first triple-screen foldable

TL;DR A hands-on video of the HUAWEI Mate XT gives us a real-world look at the triple-screen foldable phone.

The video shows the phone being folded and unfolded while also giving us a look at the display creases.

HUAWEI has just launched the Mate XT, and it’s the world’s first dual-folding, triple-screen foldable phone. We’ve already seen the phone on-stage and in official pictures, but what does it really look like in person?

Well, tipster Fixed-Focus Digital shared a hands-on video on Weibo (see the video above), giving us a good look at the HUAWEI Mate XT in real-world conditions. The user also opened an Excel sheet in the WPS Office app and demonstrated how the user interface adapted to the folded, partially folded, and fully unfurled screen.

This video clip also shows the display creases, which are clearly visible when looking at the Mate XT from a side-on angle. These don’t seem to be gigantic gutters, but those hoping for nigh-on invisible creases might be disappointed.

HUAWEI Mate XT specs and availability In any event, the Mate XT is 12.8mm thick when folded, making it slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 but slightly thinner than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. The triple-screen foldable also brings a 10.2-inch OLED screen, a 5,600mAh battery, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5.5x telephoto).

Expect to pay a starting price of 19,999 yuan (~$2,809) for the 16/256GB variant in China. HUAWEI told Android Authority that the Mate XT would first be launched in China and called on consumers to stay tuned for “more availability information in the future.”

