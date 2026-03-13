This 3-in-1 Pixel dock swaps wireless charging for something much more reliable

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Google now sells a 3-in-1 Pixel charging dock that powers a Pixel phone, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch 4 from a single stand.

Called the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station for Pixel Series, the dock is now available on the Google Store for $70.

The dock holds your Pixel phone upright, charges Pixel Buds through a USB-C connector, and includes a built-in module for the Pixel Watch 4.

Charging an Android phone, smartwatch, and earbuds usually means dealing with a small pile of cables. Google appears to be nudging Pixel users toward a cleaner setup with a new accessory now showing up on the Google Store.

Google is now selling a 3-in-1 charging dock made for Pixel devices. It lets you charge your Pixel phone, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch 4 all at once using just one stand.

At first, this might not seem special since multi-device chargers are common. However, this dock addresses a problem that has bothered Android users for a long time, especially those who use several Google devices.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The accessory is called the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station for Pixel Series, and you can now buy it from the Google Store for $70.

The concept is straightforward: one dock charges three devices. Your Pixel phone stands upright, the Pixel Buds charge on a USB-C connector, and the Pixel Watch 4 attaches to a built-in charging module.

This design allows for faster charging. The watch can apparently reach 50% in about 15 minutes and a full charge in around 45 minutes. However, it also makes finding compatible accessories more difficult.

As a result, many generic charging stations do not work with it. This new dock fixes that by including the right charging hardware in the stand.

Meanwhile, the stand keeps the phone upright so you can still glance at notifications or use it while it charges. Some listings suggest the dock can support up to 36W of power output.

Besides working with the watch, the dock is practical in other ways. The phone’s USB-C connector can be adjusted, so it fits devices that are still in their protective cases.

Follow