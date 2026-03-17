A new Google TV projector just arrived to make streaming easier (and cheaper)

Amazon

TL;DR The Wanbo Vali 1 Pro budget projector is now available in the US from Amazon.

The device offers built-in Google TV, 1080p resolution, auto setup tools, and a flexible built-in stand.

Pricing starts at $329 but is currently discounted to $259.

The budget projector space keeps filling up, and Wanbo’s latest launch checks a few key boxes. The company’s Vali 1 Pro, first introduced overseas earlier this year, is now officially available in the US, bringing built-in Google TV and a relatively low price tag.

Wanbo first launched the Vali 1 globally in mid-2025. The follow-up Pro version still offers a native 1080p image with support for 4K and HDR10 content, plus features like autofocus, auto keystone correction, and MEMC motion smoothing. The projector also still features an integrated adjustable stand, with 200 degrees of rotation to make setup and repositioning easy.

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However, the Pro model introduces built-in Google TV, which is arguably the biggest selling point. Instead of plugging in a streaming stick, users get direct access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, along with Google Assistant voice control and built-in casting. The projector is rated at 650 ISO lumens with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and Wanbo advertises projection sizes up to 260 inches. As with most budget projectors, though, it will likely perform best in dimly lit rooms. The device also includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The Wanbo Vali 1 Pro is now available from Amazon, listed at $329.99. However, there is also a discount available that drops the price to $259.99. That makes it one of the more affordable ways to get a Google TV projector, even if you’ll need to keep the lights low to get the most out of it.

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