Your next smart TV might come with a lot more Walmart inside

TL;DR Walmart has officially completed its acquisition of Vizio, including its SmartCast operating system.

The $2.3 billion deal gives Walmart full ownership of Vizio’s TV brand and its ad business.

Walmart aims to leverage this acquisition to enhance its advertising business and create new ways to reach customers.

Walmart just pulled off a big move that could change how you shop, stream, and maybe even watch ads. The retail giant has officially acquired Vizio, the popular TV brand, along with its SmartCast operating system, in a deal worth about $2.3 billion. First announced back in February, the deal has finally been sealed, marking a major step in Walmart’s mission to expand beyond its aisles and into your living room.

What’s in it for Walmart Walmart already sells its budget-friendly Onn TVs and streaming devices, but buying Vizio is about turning those screens into a direct line to customers. Vizio’s SmartCast platform isn’t just a way to stream shows — it’s a goldmine for advertising. With over 19 million active accounts (representing a 400% growth since 2018), SmartCast offers free streaming content supported by ads, and it’s built an advertising business that’s booming.

Walmart’s official announcement of the deal hints at plans to merge Vizio’s ad tools with its own Walmart Connect media business, creating what it calls “new and differentiated ways” for advertisers to reach people. Translation? Walmart is doubling down on ads, and you might see them pop up in smarter, more targeted ways.

How it’ll impact you Right now, it’s unclear exactly how Walmart’s ownership of Vizio will impact its consumers. Vizio will continue to operate as an independent company led by CEO William Wang, so the budget-friendly TV brand isn’t going anywhere yet. But with Walmart now in control of the SmartCast OS, there’s speculation that it could replace Roku software on Walmart’s Onn TVs, giving the company more control over its products and the ads you see.

For customers, this could mean TVs that are more integrated into Walmart’s retail and digital ecosystem. Imagine personalized ads that recommend products based on what you watch or new shopping features built directly into your TV interface. Whether that feels helpful or intrusive might depend on how Walmart decides to play its cards.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments