Want a cheap Android tablet? Walmart now has 6 new options ranging from $97 to $288

TL;DR Walmart has refreshed its Onn tablet lineup with a total of six new models.

The tablets feature decent specs and are available across a wide range of prices.

After launching two surprisingly good Android tablets yesterday, Walmart has now expanded its tablet lineup to a total of six tablets spanning a wide range of prices and specifications.

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The Onn 13-inch Pro is still at the front of the pack with its 13-inch IPS LCD display, 2.6GHz MediaTek processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, bundled stylus, and fairly decent cameras with a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. Priced at $288, it runs Android 16 out of the box and comes with a folio case in the box.

New on the list is the Onn 11-inch Core tablet, which comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,840 x 1,280 resolution, a 2.2GHz MediaTek MT8781 processor or the Helio G99, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

It’s priced at $167, comes with Android 16 out of the box, and features a 5MP rear camera along with a 2MP selfie shooter.

This is followed by the Onn 8.1-inch Core tablet that we reported on yesterday. It features an 8.1-inch display with a 1,524 x 1,000 resolution, a Snapdragon 685 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. This one is priced at $138, runs Android 16 out of the box, and claims up to 15 hours of battery life.

The second new addition to the list is the Onn 7-inch Core tablet, the most affordable option in the lineup at $97. This one features a 7-inch display with a 1,024 x 600 resolution, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Walmart has also added two kids’ tablets to its lineup. There’s the $136 Onn 11-inch Kids tablet with an 11-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. There’s also the $118 Onn 8-inch Kids tablet with an 8-inch display, a 2GHz MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Both kids’ tablets come with a bumper case with a built-in handle and kickstand. They also come bundled with a 45-day free subscription to ABCmouse.

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