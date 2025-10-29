Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 29)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Wallpaper Wednesday: October 29, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have an amazing shot of a red and black bug from reader Purna Chandra Rao. Purna used a Nothing Phone 3 for that one! After that, we have a great photo of a very bushy plant from reader V. Abhishek Saini. Next, we have a stunning photo taken at Jawai Bandh from reader Vikram Parihar. Vikram shot that with a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! After that, we have a photo of a rug that’s full of texture from Ravi Alwaria. Next, we have a soothing shot of a morning coffee from reader (and frequent contributor) John William. Believe it or not, but John dug out a Nokia 6.1 Plus for that photo! Finally, we have a terrific photo of the ceiling at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from reader (and longtime contributor) Kelly Green. Kelly used his trusty OnePlus 12 for that one! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a great photo of a forest path from Adamya Sharma. We also have a photo of some seemingly impossibly blue water from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a terrific photo of a peaceful sunset from Bogdan Petrovan.

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

