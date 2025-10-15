Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 15)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: October 15, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have an a gorgeous shot from from Ladakh, India, from reader (and frequent contributor) Bhavik Patel. Bhavik used a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for that one! After that, we have a great photo of the futuristic city of Taipei as seen from one of the nearby hills, captured by reader Andraz Rudolf. That photo was shot with a Google Pixel 9! Next, we have a picture that’s great for the oncoming winter: a closeup of some blue spruce needles in New Jersey. That one comes from reader (and frequent contributor) Pasquale Freda, and was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra! After that, we have a pleasant photo of a flower from reader Purna Chandra. Next, we have a stunning pic of two butterflies from reader Shrinivas Reddy. Finally, we have really cool photo of a person walking on a deserted beach from reader Ankit Mistry. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a great photo of the interior courtyard of the Santa Maria de Montserrat Abbey in Spain from Adamya Sharma. We also have a great FPV shot of taking a boat ride into the unknown from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a terrific photo of some trees from Bogdan Petrovan.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

