Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 27)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: May 27, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Another week, another set of great wallpapers! Again, three of these come from the Android Authority team, while the rest were provided by you, our lovely community.

The first wallpaper was sent over by our own Jonathan Feist, featuring a look at a peaceful lake. Bodies of water always make for nice wallpapers, and this is no exception. Then, there’s also a water-themed wallpaper submitted by Zac Kew-Denniss. This one is different, though, as it displays a pier in what looks like a fishing town. It shows us a blend of humanity and nature. Lastly (at least for our team submissions), the third wallpaper was submitted by Dhruv Bhutani, and it is great for our music enthusiasts. It’s a moody shot of a record shop, and the Vespa sitting outside adds a really nice touch to that retro look.

OK, it’s time to move on to the most exciting wallpapers, yours! The fourth image blends architecture and nature, showing a circular building with a bird flying alongside it. While I don’t know what type of bird it is, it looks like an interesting bird of prey, which makes the image more striking. This one comes from Shubhajyoti Biswas and was shot with a Nikon L830.

Talking about birds, the fifth image also follows the same theme, this time featuring eggs. The scene was captured by Gloria Finley, and it seems to be in her yard!

In the world of photography, we often say that the quest for a shot is one of the most important parts of an image. David Laird takes us all the way to Tenerife, Spain, where he captured views of the sea and sky at sunset and twilight in the sixth and seventh images. Whether you prefer warmer tones or cooler hues, there is an option here for everyone.

Dandelions always take me back to my childhood. If you feel the same, you’ll love the eighth wallpaper, captured by John William. Lastly, we have another sunset, this time with clouds in the scene and trees in the foreground. It was captured by James Lostrappo in New England.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

Follow