Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 13)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: May 13, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Another week, another Wallpaper Wednesday full of great images to decorate your devices’ backgrounds. As usual, we’re going to start with a few pics from the Android Authority team.

The first wallpaper comes from Aamir Siddiqui. It showcases a view of people at the beach, with a gorgeous, warm sunset as the backdrop. If you’re more of an architecture lover, you will love the second wallpaper. It was submitted by Dhruv Bhutani. I just love the balanced and overall relaxed feeling of this wallpaper. The last team photo, captured by Zac Kew-Denniss, offers an overhead view of some rocks in the ocean. It’s nice and simple, but showcases the natural beauty of the world around us.

Now, it’s time to move on to the wallpapers that really matter: Yours! Let’s start with the 4th wallpaper on this week’s Wallpaper Wednesday. Sefedin Aliu captured a beautiful field with yellow flowers. It will look great anywhere, as everyone loves the natural beauty of flowers. While we’re on the subject of flowers, here’s another one. The 5th wallpaper was shot by Saju Mathew. The buttery bokeh would make it seem like a camera shot with a serious high-aperture lens, but he tells us he actually used a vivo X200 Pro.

Next up is Suraj, who provided an “aesthetic and calm” image of concrete meeting the natural beauty of a blue, clouded sky. I would agree that it offers a great balance and serene atmosphere.

Do you like long exposure shots? This technique is among my favorites for showcasing movement in a shot, and Singgih Adji did great with this one. It showcases people walking through the Tanah Abang station, a busy train station in Jakarta. Shot with a Google Pixel 7, it gives us a glimpse into a very interesting scene, and I think it would look awesome on your phone.

The last two images were provided by Muhammed. He captured them using a Google Pixel 10, in RAW, and edited them using Snapseed. You put in a bit more work than usual, so thank you for sharing, Muhammad! The 8th wallpaper showcases a phone booth. These always look so interesting; they are melancholic reminders of the past and how far communications tech has come. I love the moody tones, too. Lastly, we get a high-contrast twilight shot. I love the minimalist style that focuses on the familiar colors that follow a sunset.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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