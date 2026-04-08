Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (April 8)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: April 8, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Have any of these caught your eye? Let’s tell you a bit more about them for context. The first one comes from yours truly (Edgar Cervantes). This was shot with an iPhone 17 Pro Max in Sequoia National Park. Those who know me will know I am a bit of a sunset chaser, and this is by far one of my favorite ones. I just had to share it with you.

Next up is an image of some organ pipes. It comes from one of our favorite in-house contributors, Rita El Khoury. I love the patterns and order in these, and large organ pipes have always kind of mesmerized me. Meanwhile, the third image comes from Zac Kew-Denniss. This one is special because it is from his honeymoon. It was shot using a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

With that out of the way, it’s time to move on to the wallpapers that matter: yours! Enosh Wiliam submitted the fourth image. He shows us a steel window mesh, shot using a Pixel phone. Patterns are nice, and this one is very interesting.

Remember me mentioning I like sunsets? That is why the fifth image spoke to me so much. It shows a sunset with multiple layers of clouds, and a couple of hills at the bottom. Jin Wu captured this beautiful view in West Virginia, using a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Simply gorgeous.

The skies are inspiring, but there is plenty of beauty to be found down here, in the ground. The sixth wallpaper proves this perfectly. It’s a beautiful river with interesting stone steps. It was shot by Gregory J Tschirhart in Northwest Michigan. He also shot the ninth photo in this gallery!

I am also a fan of the seventh image. It’s a close-up of wheat, shot in some field, during a humid morning, in South Alabama. It was shot by David Bruley using a Google Pixel 10 Pro. Then there is the eighth photo, which offers a similar look, but at grass. This one comes from Jeffrey Dubinsky and was shot with a Pixel 8.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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