Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (April 22)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: April 22, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Have any of these caught your eye? Let’s tell you a bit more about them for context. The first three images come from the Android Authority team. They are all great. The first one features a building. Architectural photos are nice, especially when they feature such a gorgeous-looking palace. The balanced composition is also impressive. This image was shot by Dhruv Bhutani, from one of his many amazing trips.

Next up is Jonathan Feist’s wallpaper, featuring beautiful flowers. It was captured at the Japanese Gardens in Victoria, B.C., Canada.

The third AA team wallpaper submission features a top view of an ocean cliff. It’s not your usual photo, though. This is a long-exposure shot, which always produces very interesting results. I am especially fond of this one, by Zac Kew-Denniss.

OK, now it’s time to focus on the wallpapers that matter – yours!

The 4th image comes from Pasquale Freda. It features a very interesting-looking piece of wood. He mentions it’s a cypress knee. I’ve never seen something like it, so I just find it super interesting, and it was very nicely shot. This wallpaper photo was captured at the Hillsborough River near Plant City, Florida, using a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Becky Burke is also giving a stunning view of a sunset from Charleston, South Carolina. It was captured using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you’ve been checking out my Wallpaper Wednesday posts, you know I love forests, and I will add those wallpapers to these posts if I come across one. The sixth image is an upward look at a bunch of really tall trees. It was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S25, and it is simply breathtaking.

Next up is a shot of a motorcycle! If you’re into motorsports, you will understand the mood this image conveys right away. The shot comes from Arif Jailani, and this is his own bike. I am sure he is proud of it, as well as this awesome-looking photo he shot using an iPhone 12.

Jose Thomas submitted an image of what looks like a small temple. I love the architecture, touch of nature thanks to the flowers, and the gorgeous, saturated colors. It was shot at Al Bidda Park in Doha, Qatar, using a Motorola Edge 70.

This last one is likely my favorite. The 9th wallpaper features a canoe in a large river. I love its minimalist touch, and the black and white suits it way too well. I am using this one for a bit, so thank you for the submission, Voda.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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