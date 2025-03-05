Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (March 5)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: March 5, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a great photo of the sun peeking through some trees from reader Harshit Ajmera, who used a Google Pixel 7 Pro for the capture! Next, we have a nice abstract photo of a sunset with some additional color editing from reader (and frequent contributor) Navpreet Singh. After that, we have a terrific pic of a lizard in Durban from another frequent contributor, Sandile Hadebe. Sandile used a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for that shot! Next, we have a beautiful photo of the sky at dusk over Kolkata from reader Arinjoy Paul. Arinjoy used a Samsung Galaxy A14 for that one! After that, we have an astounding pic of Big Pine Lake #2 from reader Ron Dorsey. Ron used a Google Pixel 8 Pro for that capture. Finally, we have a colorful photo of a flower from reader Kanishk Singh, who used a OnePlus 12 to shoot it. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have some orange berries from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a terrific shot of some very old stuff in a very old building from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have some cool Japanese sculptures from Jonathan Feist.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

