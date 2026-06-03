Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (June 3)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: June 3, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

I am back, guys! This time, with another series of wallpapers to adorn your device backgrounds. Again, the first three come from our Android Authority team members, while the other six come from you, our awesome readers.

Let’s jump right in! The first wallpaper was submitted by Dhruv Bhutani. It’s an architectural shot that emits balance and shows us the impressive levels of human ingenuity. The person in the frame also adds a nice touch, offering a sense of the ambiance and size of the place. I decided to feature a couple of wallpapers from Adam Birney, Managing Editor at our sister site, SoundGuys.com. It’s just such a gorgeous waterfall from two angles. One of them focuses more on the water, while the second offers a more natural framing with trees. The choice is yours!

Now, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter most: yours. The fourth image was submitted by Nicolae Luca. Shot with a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it features a bread factory. The interesting part is that it merges an industrial building with gorgeous trees, a contrast that makes for a very interesting view.

Who doesn’t love trees? We know Pasquale Freda does, as he submitted a really nice one. The fourth wallpaper was shot with a Galaxy S25 Ultra, too, and it gives us a glimpse of Falls Park in Greenville, South Carolina.

Up next is the fifth wallpaper, featuring a very interesting building with grass and water in the foreground. Show with a Moto G64, this one also blends nature and architecture really nicely.

Now, take a really close look at the seventh wallpaper. I almost missed it! It’s a Praying Mantis, camouflaging perfectly in its surroundings. Amazing job, Paul Chiechefu. You did an amazing job with that Xiaomi Redmi A7. The eighth wallpaper comes all the way from Vadodara, India. Aishwarya Vaidya captured it during Independence Day, using a Google Pixel 7. What a nice and colorful view!

The last submission comes from David Laird. It is a sunset from the Spanish island of Tenerife. Gorgeous stuff, shot with a Google Pixel 10.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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